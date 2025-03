Viharn Sien or Viharnra Sien

This fine example of Chinese art and architecture was built back in 1987. Inside is a museum full of interesting ancient artefacts including a large white jade statue of the goddess Guan Yi, statues of warriors and horses from Emperor Qin Shi Huang’s cemetery, artwork and clayware. Open daily 08.00 – 17.00 hrs. Entrance fee: 50/baht per person