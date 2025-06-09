Pink Eggs from Thailand

Ever seen these pretty pink eggs in Thailand? 😊🥚🌸 They're called century eggs and they're not naturally pink. These eggs go through a special process that turns them pinkish. The process of making ...

In Thailand, "pink eggs" (or khai yiao ma) are a variation of the century egg, a preservation method for eggs. They are pink on the outside and greenish-black or dark brown inside after peeling, with a slightly pungent smell. These eggs are preserved using a mixture of clay, ash, salt, quicklime, and rice hulls for several weeks or months.

Here's a more detailed explanation:

Century Egg Tradition:

The century egg is an Asian food preservation method that involves wrapping eggs in a mixture of clay, ash, salt, quicklime, and rice hulls for a period of time.

Pink Egg Appearance:

The pink eggs are pink on the exterior due to the preservation process, but the inside (the egg yolk and white) will be dark greenish-black or dark brown after peeling.

Taste and Smell:

While they might have a slightly pungent smell, the taste is not as bad as it might seem and is described as savory, salty, and with a slight rubbery texture.

Thai Variation:

The specific preparation method for pink eggs is a Thai variation of the broader century egg tradition.

Usage:

These eggs are commonly used in Thai cuisine, adding a unique flavor and texture to dishes.

