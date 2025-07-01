Previous
Low Suspension and Negative Camber by lumpiniman
Low Suspension and Negative Camber

I am informed that the idea being that when turning the car tilts and the wheel become upright thus giving a bigger contact patch with the road which helps you turn at a higher speed. Useful for the track.
John Walton

