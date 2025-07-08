Sign up
Previous
Photo 1899
Not an unusual site in Thailand
8th July 2025
8th Jul 25
1
0
John Walton
ace
@lumpiniman
2613
photos
32
followers
3
following
520% complete
View this month »
1892
1893
1894
1895
1896
1897
1898
1899
Latest from all albums
1895
361
352
1896
353
1897
1898
1899
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
8th July 2025 9:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
people-40.
Lesley
ace
Great shot. I’m guessing helmets aren’t compulsory there
July 8th, 2025
