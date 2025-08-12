Previous
The Coliseum by lumpiniman
The Coliseum

The Coliseum in Leeds, now known as the O₂ Academy Leeds, has a rich and varied early history dating back to its opening in 1885. Located on Cookridge Street, the Grade II listed Gothic Revival building was designed by architect William Bakewell.
