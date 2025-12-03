Previous
Wat Waramatayaphanthasataram by lumpiniman
Photo 1964

Wat Waramatayaphanthasataram

It took me a while to realise the left hand side was a mirror.
3rd December 2025 3rd Dec 25

John Walton

ace
@lumpiniman
538% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact