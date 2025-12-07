Pop Mart Mega Space Molly x Stranger Things 1000% collectible art toy

The item is the Pop Mart Mega Space Molly x Stranger Things 1000% collectible art toy.



It is a collaboration between the art toy brand Pop Mart and the Netflix series Stranger Things.



The figure is 1000% size, typically standing around 70 cm (27.5 inches) tall.



The design features elements from the show, including the Upside Down dimension and the iconic 'A' and 'B' light switches on the chest.



It is part of the "Mega Collection" series of figures.



The cost of the



Pop Mart MEGA SPACE MOLLY Stranger Things figure varies significantly depending on its size and where you purchase it.



Here are the estimated price ranges for different sizes:



Price by Size



100% Size: Typically available for around ฿430 (Thai Baht). In USD, this is roughly $12-$15.



400% Size: Prices generally range from $300 to over $500 USD on secondary markets like StockX. Thai retailers list similar models for around ฿6,790.



1000% Size (the large figure pictured): This version can cost approximately ฿31,900 THB from retailers in Thailand. In other markets, prices can range from €1,200 (Euros) to over $1,400 USD.



Note that prices can fluctuate based on retailer, availability, and demand in the collectible market.