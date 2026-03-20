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Pork, peppers, carrots and onions on hot plate. by lumpiniman
Photo 2050

Pork, peppers, carrots and onions on hot plate.

20th March 2026 20th Mar 26

John Walton

ace
@lumpiniman
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