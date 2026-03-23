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Buddha, Wat Sawang Fa Phruettharam, Naklua by lumpiniman
Photo 2052

Buddha, Wat Sawang Fa Phruettharam, Naklua

23rd March 2026 23rd Mar 26

John Walton

ace
@lumpiniman
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