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All roads lead to .................... by lumpiniman
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All roads lead to ....................

16th April 2026 16th Apr 26

John Walton

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@lumpiniman
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John Falconer ace
Nicely done. I just had to look up Kirkstall. There’s one near Leeds. And one in Victoria. I’m guessing you mean the English Kirkstall!!
April 16th, 2026  
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