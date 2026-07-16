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Photo 2075
Kirkstall Abbey, Leeds
16th July 2026
16th Jul 26
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John Walton
ace
@lumpiniman
3005
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32
followers
4
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Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6 Mark III
Taken
16th July 2026 1:57pm
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abbey
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kirkstall
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