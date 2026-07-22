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Previous
Photo 2079
The Making of Bradford District
I have seen this mural several time at Bradford Industrial Museum, but been unable to photograph it properly due to other items in the room. Today the staff had done a revamp and I had a clear and unobstructed view.
22nd July 2026
22nd Jul 26
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John Walton
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@lumpiniman
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Album
365
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Canon EOS R6 Mark III
Taken
22nd July 2026 10:17am
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