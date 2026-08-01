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Black-eyed Susan (Rudbeckia hirta) by lumpiniman
Photo 2086

Black-eyed Susan (Rudbeckia hirta)

The insect resting on its petal is a type of hoverfly (family Syrphidae), likely a Transverse Flower Fly (Eristalis transversa).
1st August 2026 1st Aug 26

John Walton

ace
@lumpiniman
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