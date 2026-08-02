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Cynara scolymus by lumpiniman
Photo 2086

Cynara scolymus

This image shows a blossoming globe artichoke (Cynara scolymus), which is technically a thistle that has been allowed to flower instead of being harvested.
2nd August 2026 2nd Aug 26

John Walton

ace
@lumpiniman
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