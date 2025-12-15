Previous
POP MART MEGA SPACE MOLLY by lumpiniman
17 / 365

POP MART MEGA SPACE MOLLY

The figure in the image is the POP MART MEGA SPACE MOLLY 400% Art Series Trevor Andrew 2.0 collectible art toy. This collaboration features the signature graphic style of artist Trevor Andrew, also known as Trouble Andrew or GucciGhost.
15th December 2025

John Walton

@lumpiniman
