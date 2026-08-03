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St Michael and All Angels' Church, Haworth
3rd August 2026
3rd Aug 26
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John Walton
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@lumpiniman
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Album 4
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Canon EOS R6 Mark III
Taken
3rd August 2026 12:35pm
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