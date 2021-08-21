Sign up
293 / 365
Rainy Day, Shrewsbury
A rainy day in the Shropshire town of Shrewsbury, It sits inside a loop of the River Severn, and its Tudor centre is lined with half-timbered houses.
21st August 2021
21st Aug 21
Lupus
ace
@lupus
293
photos
22
followers
0
following
80% complete
286
287
288
289
290
291
292
293
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
21st August 2021 12:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
town
,
rain
,
wet
,
cobbles
,
shrewsbury
