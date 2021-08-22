Previous
Columnar Reflections by lupus
Columnar Reflections

The sturdy cast iron columns supporting the Shrewsbury Railway Station Bridge as it crosses the river Severn. The original sandstone arches were built in 1848 with the outer steel girders added in 1903
Lupus

