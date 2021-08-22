Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
294 / 365
Columnar Reflections
The sturdy cast iron columns supporting the Shrewsbury Railway Station Bridge as it crosses the river Severn. The original sandstone arches were built in 1848 with the outer steel girders added in 1903
22nd August 2021
22nd Aug 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lupus
ace
@lupus
294
photos
22
followers
0
following
80% complete
View this month »
287
288
289
290
291
292
293
294
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
22nd August 2021 12:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bridge
,
reflections
,
abstract
,
columns
,
shrewsbury
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close