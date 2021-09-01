Sign up
303 / 365
Ecclesiastica !
A group of three lights in Worcester Cathedral backed by stained glass. Using photoshop the original colours were first highly saturated and then modified using the hue slider. Finally the Neon filter was applied to create the abstract art effect.
1st September 2021
1st Sep 21
Lupus
ace
@lupus
303
photos
22
followers
0
following
View this month »
296
297
298
299
300
301
302
303
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
31st August 2021 4:07pm
Tags
cathedral
,
photoshop
,
filter
,
abstract
,
&
,
worcester
,
neon
,
saturation
,
hue
