Previous
Next
Ecclesiastica ! by lupus
303 / 365

Ecclesiastica !

A group of three lights in Worcester Cathedral backed by stained glass. Using photoshop the original colours were first highly saturated and then modified using the hue slider. Finally the Neon filter was applied to create the abstract art effect.
1st September 2021 1st Sep 21

Lupus

ace
@lupus
83% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise