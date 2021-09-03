Previous
Next
Almshouses by lupus
305 / 365

Almshouses

The row of Almshouses in Church St. Stratford upon Avon which were built in 1417-18 by the Guild of the Holy Cross
3rd September 2021 3rd Sep 21

Lupus

ace
@lupus
83% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise