Previous
Next
Kinwarton Dovecote by lupus
306 / 365

Kinwarton Dovecote

A lovely and rare 14th-century circular dovecote with metre-thick walls, over 580 nesting holes and original rotating ladder, nestled in the heart of the Warwickshire countryside. A National Trust Property
5th September 2021 5th Sep 21

Lupus

ace
@lupus
83% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise