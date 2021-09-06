Beware the Doves

Based on an image of Kinwarton Dovecote. Grass was manipulated using warp tool to create the mounds. Each receding layer was given an increasing blue tint with colour balance tool and the saturation reduced using the hue and saturation tool to create the aerial perspective effect. A 'V' shaped selection was made of the graduated sky and using the select modify tool the edges were given a substantial feather, a Levels layer was then applied to this selction and the brightness increased to create the glow effect. This glow selection had the transparency reduced for the more distant copies to enhance the distance effect.

