Previous
Next
Lord Leycester Hospital by lupus
312 / 365

Lord Leycester Hospital

The Lord Leycester Hospital in Warwick is an outstanding, internationally important collection of buildings, constructed between the 13th and the 17th centuries for a variety of disparate purposes, not least to provide a home for Warwick’s medieval guilds. The main core of the site consists of two magnificent and highly decorated 15th century timber-framed guildhalls, and the chapel they shared, as well as further ranges of medieval buildings which together formed a courtyard with a two-story open gallery.
12th September 2021 12th Sep 21

Lupus

ace
@lupus
85% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise