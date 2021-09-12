Lord Leycester Hospital

The Lord Leycester Hospital in Warwick is an outstanding, internationally important collection of buildings, constructed between the 13th and the 17th centuries for a variety of disparate purposes, not least to provide a home for Warwick’s medieval guilds. The main core of the site consists of two magnificent and highly decorated 15th century timber-framed guildhalls, and the chapel they shared, as well as further ranges of medieval buildings which together formed a courtyard with a two-story open gallery.