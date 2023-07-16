Sign up
20 / 365
Bzzzzzzz!
23 Days Post Retirement -
Just pulled this off my puppy's tongue 🙄🙄🙄🙄 She...won't...stooooop! 😑
16th July 2023
16th Jul 23
Laurie
ace
@luvmynynix
Ha! I just realized that I have been here just over a year (a year and three days to be exact) and I'm just now...
Tags
food
,
bee
,
puppy
,
stinger
katy
ace
The poor thing! Is is s bee stinger?! Tell her not to eat those no matter how exciting it might be
July 25th, 2023
