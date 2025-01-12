Previous
Winter Sun by lydiakupi
34 / 365

Winter Sun

Scarcely snow this winter, so I follow the sunshine playing in the park
12th January 2025 12th Jan 25

Lydia

@lydiakupi
I want to improve my skills in photography and see how others are doing it. It's worth trying to take a photo a day and find...
Diana ace
Lovely rays of light.
January 12th, 2025  
