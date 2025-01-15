Previous
triangel by lydiakupi
37 / 365

triangel

Found some of mundane triangles in my appartment ...
15th January 2025 15th Jan 25

Lydia

@lydiakupi
Diana ace
Well spotted and captured.
January 15th, 2025  
