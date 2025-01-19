Previous
crane by lydiakupi
41 / 365

crane

a cardboard crane by and for children to play with and continue to craft
19th January 2025 19th Jan 25

Lydia

@lydiakupi
I want to improve my skills in photography and see how others are doing it. It's worth trying to take a photo a day and find...
11% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact