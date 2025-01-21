Previous
dry flowers by lydiakupi
43 / 365

dry flowers

I dried the bouquet in December
and it still holds
21st January 2025 21st Jan 25

Lydia

@lydiakupi
I want to improve my skills in photography and see how others are doing it. It's worth trying to take a photo a day and find...
11% complete

