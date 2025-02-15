Previous
willow by lydiakupi
47 / 365

willow

my uncle Joseph used to paint portraits and trees - trees always amidst snow
15th February 2025 15th Feb 25

Lydia

@lydiakupi
I want to improve my skills in photography and see how others are doing it. It's worth trying to take a photo a day and find...
12% complete

Diana ace
How gorgeous this is, beautiful style and colours.
February 15th, 2025  
