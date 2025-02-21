Previous
buddhas by lydiakupi
buddhas

they sit on the shelf of a supermarket and practice meditation
Lydia

@lydiakupi
I want to improve my skills in photography and see how others are doing it. It's worth trying to take a photo a day and find...
Diana ace
How beautiful they are, lovely find and capture.
February 21st, 2025  
