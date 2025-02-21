Sign up
Previous
53 / 365
buddhas
they sit on the shelf of a supermarket and practice meditation
21st February 2025
21st Feb 25
1
0
Lydia
@lydiakupi
I want to improve my skills in photography and see how others are doing it. It's worth trying to take a photo a day and find...
53
photos
4
followers
9
following
14% complete
View this month »
46
47
48
49
50
51
52
53
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A536B
Taken
20th February 2025 11:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sculpture
Diana
ace
How beautiful they are, lovely find and capture.
February 21st, 2025
