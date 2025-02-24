Sign up
56 / 365
sculpture
everywhere in our city you can find art - here in front of our town hall
24th February 2025
24th Feb 25
1
0
Lydia
@lydiakupi
I want to improve my skills in photography and see how others are doing it. It's worth trying to take a photo a day and find...
56
photos
4
followers
9
following
1
1
365
SM-A536B
20th February 2025 11:23am
Tags
art
,
sculpture
Diana
ace
Lovely capture of this great sculpture.
February 24th, 2025
