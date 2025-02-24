Previous
sculpture by lydiakupi
56 / 365

sculpture

everywhere in our city you can find art - here in front of our town hall
24th February 2025 24th Feb 25

Lydia

@lydiakupi
I want to improve my skills in photography and see how others are doing it. It's worth trying to take a photo a day and find...
15% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely capture of this great sculpture.
February 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact