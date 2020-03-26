Sign up
Photo 1301
Ribollita!
Tuscan soup with crotons and beans. And it went so well with my tablecloth.
26th March 2020
26th Mar 20
Lynda
ace
@lynbonn
Started my fifth year on January 1, 2019. This has been a challenging and delightful experience. I love the worldwide interaction and inspiration. I am...
4
365
Canon EOS Rebel T6i
26th March 2020 6:03pm
Tags
food
,
soup
,
flat lay
