Photo 1307
Bowl
I use this silicone bowl to mix and proof my sourdough. The abstract look against the white background creates a wonderful contrast and shows off the lines of the bowl.
6th April 2020
6th Apr 20
Lynda
ace
@lynbonn
Started my fifth year on January 1, 2019. This has been a challenging and delightful experience. I love the worldwide interaction and inspiration. I am...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6i
Taken
7th April 2020 2:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bowl
,
bread
,
baking
,
sourdough
,
30-shots2020
,
april20words
