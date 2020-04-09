Previous
Beast! by lynbonn
Beast!

Oh my! This is my first sourdough baking fail. It did not bake on the inside. Any suggestions on what to do with this?
9th April 2020 9th Apr 20

Lynda

JackieR ace
Use the baked bits - grind into bread crumbs and add to your next bread dough
April 9th, 2020  
Lynda ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Thank you, I'll give it a try.
April 9th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
