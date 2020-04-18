Previous
Next
Someone left the waffle out in the rain . . by lynbonn
Photo 1318

Someone left the waffle out in the rain . .

I don't think that I can take it
'Cause it took so long to bake it
And I'll never have that recipe again
Sourdough!

Sourdough castoff waffles on a rainy Saturday morning.
18th April 2020 18th Apr 20

Lynda

ace
@lynbonn
Started my fifth year on January 1, 2019. This has been a challenging and delightful experience. I love the worldwide interaction and inspiration. I am...
361% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise