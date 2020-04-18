Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1318
Someone left the waffle out in the rain . .
I don't think that I can take it
'Cause it took so long to bake it
And I'll never have that recipe again
Sourdough!
Sourdough castoff waffles on a rainy Saturday morning.
18th April 2020
18th Apr 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lynda
ace
@lynbonn
Started my fifth year on January 1, 2019. This has been a challenging and delightful experience. I love the worldwide interaction and inspiration. I am...
1318
photos
51
followers
83
following
361% complete
View this month »
1311
1312
1313
1314
1315
1316
1317
1318
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6i
Taken
18th April 2020 10:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
waffle
,
baking
,
sourdough
,
song lyrics
,
30-shots2020
,
april20words
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close