Photo 1330
The Last Two Loaves
The final loaves of the 30 days of sourdough.Not the most exciting range of colors. But there was a lot of texture and wonderful flavors. I am hoping April showers really do bring May flowers. I need something else to work on.
29th April 2020
29th Apr 20
1
1
Lynda
ace
@lynbonn
Started my fifth year on January 1, 2019. This has been a challenging and delightful experience. I love the worldwide interaction and inspiration.
1331
photos
51
followers
83
following
364% complete
1324
1325
1326
1327
1328
1329
1330
1331
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6i
Taken
30th April 2020 9:46pm
baking
,
sourdough
,
30-shots2020
,
april20words
Lisa Poland
ace
Oh man, that looks so good!
May 1st, 2020
