Previous
Next
The Last Two Loaves by lynbonn
Photo 1330

The Last Two Loaves

The final loaves of the 30 days of sourdough.Not the most exciting range of colors. But there was a lot of texture and wonderful flavors. I am hoping April showers really do bring May flowers. I need something else to work on.
29th April 2020 29th Apr 20

Lynda

ace
@lynbonn
Started my fifth year on January 1, 2019. This has been a challenging and delightful experience. I love the worldwide interaction and inspiration. I am...
364% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lisa Poland ace
Oh man, that looks so good!
May 1st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise