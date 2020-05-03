Sign up
Photo 1332
Blue for Health-Care Worker
The Smithsonian National Museum of American History has gone blue to honor the health-care workers facing COVID-19. As a volunteer here I am glad to be part of this honoring.
3rd May 2020
3rd May 20
Lynda
ace
@lynbonn
Started my fifth year on January 1, 2019. This has been a challenging and delightful experience. I love the worldwide interaction and inspiration. I am...
1332
photos
51
followers
83
following
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6i
Taken
3rd May 2020 9:08pm
Tags
museum
,
architecture
,
covid-19
,
honor health-care workers
