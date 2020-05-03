Previous
Next
Blue for Health-Care Worker by lynbonn
Photo 1332

Blue for Health-Care Worker

The Smithsonian National Museum of American History has gone blue to honor the health-care workers facing COVID-19. As a volunteer here I am glad to be part of this honoring.
3rd May 2020 3rd May 20

Lynda

ace
@lynbonn
Started my fifth year on January 1, 2019. This has been a challenging and delightful experience. I love the worldwide interaction and inspiration. I am...
364% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise