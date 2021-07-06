Sign up
Photo 1343
Fading Hydrangea
Heat + Time since Blooming = an interesting effect. As these hydrangeas faded the dotted color appeared. I had not seen this happen. But new yard and new plants are delightful.
6th July 2021
6th Jul 21
Lynda
ace
@lynbonn
Hello from Maryland, USA. I have had a camera in my hands since I was 8 years of age. Photography has brought so many...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS RP
Taken
26th June 2021 5:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
hydrangea
