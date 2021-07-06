Previous
Fading Hydrangea by lynbonn
Photo 1343

Fading Hydrangea

Heat + Time since Blooming = an interesting effect. As these hydrangeas faded the dotted color appeared. I had not seen this happen. But new yard and new plants are delightful.
6th July 2021 6th Jul 21

Lynda

ace
@lynbonn
Hello from Maryland, USA.
367% complete

