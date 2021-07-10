Previous
Next
A New Copper Dome by lynbonn
Photo 1345

A New Copper Dome

Parts are already beginning to oxidize. You can tell where the newest pieces were added.
10th July 2021 10th Jul 21

Lynda

ace
@lynbonn
Hello from Maryland, USA. I have had a camera in my hands since I was 8 years of age. Photography has brought so many...
368% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise