For my get pushed challenge @kali66 asked me to "choose a number between 85 and 133 and then look in your camera manual index here https://www.manualslib.com/manual/1860359/Canon-Eos-Rp.html?page=14#manual and use the particular setting that is on that page this week."Page 109 was chosen which is about setting the white balance. I almost chose a different page. I do this almost without thinking. Decided to actually follow the directions and make sure I was doing it right.These are items beside my kitchen sink. To make this challenge more interesting for me I added the glow of a warm candle.The photo is unedited other than converting from RAW to JPG.