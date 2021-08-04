Sign up
Photo 1366
All tucked in for the night
I was challenged by
@homeschoolmom
to capture something historic in a different way. Tamanend, the USS Delaware figurehead, watches over the Plebes as they sleep in Bancroft Hall.
Used my phone for this capture. At night. Trying out the "pro" setting.
https://www.history.navy.mil/our-collections/photography/numerical-list-of-images/nhhc-series/nh-series/NH-115000/NH-115261.html
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bancroft_Hallhttps://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bancroft_Hall
4th August 2021
4th Aug 21
Lynda
ace
@lynbonn
Hello from Maryland, USA. I have had a camera in my hands since I was 8 years of age. Photography has brought so many...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
SM-A515U
Taken
3rd August 2021 8:49pm
Tags
historic
,
usnavy
,
get-pushed-471
Lynda
ace
@homeschoolmom
for my challenge.
August 4th, 2021
Leave a Comment
