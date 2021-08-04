Previous
All tucked in for the night by lynbonn
All tucked in for the night

I was challenged by @homeschoolmom to capture something historic in a different way. Tamanend, the USS Delaware figurehead, watches over the Plebes as they sleep in Bancroft Hall.

Used my phone for this capture. At night. Trying out the "pro" setting.

https://www.history.navy.mil/our-collections/photography/numerical-list-of-images/nhhc-series/nh-series/NH-115000/NH-115261.html

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bancroft_Hallhttps://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bancroft_Hall



4th August 2021

Lynda

ace
@lynbonn
Hello from Maryland, USA. I have had a camera in my hands since I was 8 years of age. Photography has brought so many...
Lynda
@homeschoolmom for my challenge.
August 4th, 2021  
