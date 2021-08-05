Previous
Between the Dragon Tails by lynbonn
Photo 1367

Between the Dragon Tails

I was challenged by @homeschoolmom to capture something historic in a different way.

This is a canon with two dragons on top. Youonly get to see the tails.
Lynda

Photo Details

Lynda ace
@homeschoolmom here is a canon for you.
August 6th, 2021  
