Photo 1371
"Quality"
Woman inspecting a piece of fabric. This is in Fort Mill, SC, where there is/was a fabric industry.
9th August 2021
9th Aug 21
0
0
Lynda
ace
@lynbonn
Hello from Maryland, USA. I have had a camera in my hands since I was 8 years of age. Photography has brought so many...
Tags
statue
,
bases and foundations
