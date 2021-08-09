Previous
"Quality" by lynbonn
Photo 1371

"Quality"

Woman inspecting a piece of fabric. This is in Fort Mill, SC, where there is/was a fabric industry.
9th August 2021

Lynda

@lynbonn
