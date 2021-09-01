Sign up
Photo 1395
Good Evening
I did not quite get the shot I had planned on today. We a big storm and tornados pass through our town. I did capture my cat liking her face.
1st September 2021
1st Sep 21
Lynda
@lynbonn
Hello from Maryland, USA. I have had a camera in my hands since I was 8 years of age. Photography has brought so many...
365
365
Camera
Canon EOS RP
Taken
1st September 2021 7:40pm
cat
nf-sooc-2021
