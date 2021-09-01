Previous
Good Evening by lynbonn
Photo 1395

Good Evening

I did not quite get the shot I had planned on today. We a big storm and tornados pass through our town. I did capture my cat liking her face.
1st September 2021 1st Sep 21

Lynda

@lynbonn
Hello from Maryland, USA. I have had a camera in my hands since I was 8 years of age. Photography has brought so many...
