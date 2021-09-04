Previous
Edge of Tornado by lynbonn
Edge of Tornado

Recently had a tornado roll through our area. I was trying to capture raindrops on the window. Scrolling through the photos I realized I must have capture the wind as the tornado came near.
4th September 2021 4th Sep 21

Lynda

@lynbonn
Hello from Maryland, USA. I have had a camera in my hands since I was 8 years of age. Photography has brought so many...
Walks @ 7 ace
Strong uneasy feeling, hope you are safe. Fav!
September 6th, 2021  
