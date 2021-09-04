Sign up
Photo 1398
Edge of Tornado
Recently had a tornado roll through our area. I was trying to capture raindrops on the window. Scrolling through the photos I realized I must have capture the wind as the tornado came near.
4th September 2021
4th Sep 21
1
1
Lynda
ace
@lynbonn
Hello from Maryland, USA. I have had a camera in my hands since I was 8 years of age. Photography has brought so many...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS RP
Taken
1st September 2021 3:12pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
tornado
Walks @ 7
ace
Strong uneasy feeling, hope you are safe. Fav!
September 6th, 2021
