Photo 1399
NF SOOC Fountain
The straight out of camera challenge is reminding me that I must check my lines and background. However, the spectacular water spray from this fountain was great to capture.
6th September 2021
6th Sep 21
Lynda
ace
@lynbonn
Hello from Maryland, USA. I have had a camera in my hands since I was 8 years of age. Photography has brought so many...
Tags
fountain
,
nf-sooc-2021
