Can you point me to the time? by lynbonn
Can you point me to the time?

For the NF-SOOC challenge. Again the horizon is off a bit focused more on the subject than the overall shot

Description of the sundial from another source.

"This is an elaborately engraved bronze with
hour and date lines. Self-orienting dial. Locate line for the date; rotate dial until shadow tip touches that line. Read time from intersection of the shadow's tip and the time line radiating from dial center. Gnomon is a model of a naval missile, resting on an anchor. A ship's binnacle supports rotating sundial plate."
7th September 2021 7th Sep 21

Lynda

@lynbonn
Hello from Maryland, USA.
