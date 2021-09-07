Can you point me to the time?

For the NF-SOOC challenge. Again the horizon is off a bit focused more on the subject than the overall shot



Description of the sundial from another source.



"This is an elaborately engraved bronze with

hour and date lines. Self-orienting dial. Locate line for the date; rotate dial until shadow tip touches that line. Read time from intersection of the shadow's tip and the time line radiating from dial center. Gnomon is a model of a naval missile, resting on an anchor. A ship's binnacle supports rotating sundial plate."

