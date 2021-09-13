Sign up
Photo 1407
A story to be told
The bottom left fender has a story to be told. The previous owner, my mother-in-law, never confessed to what happened. One day we will fix it. Or not.
13th September 2021
13th Sep 21
Lynda
ace
@lynbonn
Hello from Maryland, USA. I have had a camera in my hands since I was 8 years of age. Photography has brought so many...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS RP
Taken
12th September 2021 5:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nf-sooc-2021
365 Project
close