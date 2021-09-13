Previous
A story to be told by lynbonn
Photo 1407

A story to be told

The bottom left fender has a story to be told. The previous owner, my mother-in-law, never confessed to what happened. One day we will fix it. Or not.
13th September 2021 13th Sep 21

Lynda

@lynbonn
Hello from Maryland, USA. I have had a camera in my hands since I was 8 years of age.
