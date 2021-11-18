Previous
A bit off by lynbonn
Photo 1455

A bit off

I was challenged by Laura
@la_photographic to break composition rules.

It was cool to come upon old cars left in the woods. I found it was hard to break the rules. The rule of thirds and having a clear subject makes this photo just a bit off.
Lynda

ace
@lynbonn
Hello from Maryland, USA. I have had a camera in my hands since I was 8 years of age. Photography has brought so many...
Photo Details

Lynda ace
Laura @la_photographic here is my response to your challenge.
November 22nd, 2021  
