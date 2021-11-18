Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1455
A bit off
I was challenged by Laura
@la_photographic
to break composition rules.
It was cool to come upon old cars left in the woods. I found it was hard to break the rules. The rule of thirds and having a clear subject makes this photo just a bit off.
18th November 2021
18th Nov 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lynda
ace
@lynbonn
Hello from Maryland, USA. I have had a camera in my hands since I was 8 years of age. Photography has brought so many...
1455
photos
49
followers
104
following
398% complete
View this month »
1448
1449
1450
1451
1452
1453
1454
1455
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A515U
Taken
18th November 2021 11:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-486
Lynda
ace
Laura
@la_photographic
here is my response to your challenge.
November 22nd, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close