Photo 1480
Light Breakfast
The sunlight and shadows as they played on the counter enhanced my breakfast this morning.
4th March 2022
4th Mar 22
Lynda
ace
@lynbonn
Hello from Maryland, USA. I have had a camera in my hands since I was 8 years of age. Photography has brought so many...
Tags
light
,
food
,
shadow
,
breakfast
JackieR
ace
An interesting and healthy looking repast!!
March 4th, 2022
